Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.27. 5,640,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,740. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

