Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 2,427 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 206.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,841,000 after buying an additional 399,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 694,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000.

BATS ICSH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.40. 766,257 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

