Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Holdings in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of US Xpress Enterprises worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 215,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,488.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,994 shares of company stock valued at $122,148 in the last ninety days. 34.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,084. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $262.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

