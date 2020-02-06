Tranquility Partners LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Blackstone Group comprises 2.5% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $18,596,169.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,463,512 shares of company stock worth $52,698,582. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

