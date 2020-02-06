Tranquility Partners LLC Has $869,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.60. 1,787,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,561. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

