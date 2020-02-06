Tranquility Partners LLC Trims Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,449 shares during the quarter. BGC Partners comprises approximately 1.2% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of BGC Partners worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at $133,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGCP. ValuEngine raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of BGCP stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,023,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.39.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. BGC Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

