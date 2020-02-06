Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRNS. Roth Capital began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Sidoti began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transcat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Get Transcat alerts:

Shares of Transcat stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. 326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,605. Transcat has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $224.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Transcat had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 21.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Transcat by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.