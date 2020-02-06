TransferCoin (TX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $281,793.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 160% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 194.5% higher against the US dollar. TransferCoin has a market cap of $281,793.00 and approximately $272.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00020347 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,254,930 coins. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

