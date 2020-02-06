Treatt (LON:TET) Sets New 1-Year High at $550.00

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.23) and last traded at GBX 544 ($7.16), with a volume of 33341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524 ($6.89).

The firm has a market capitalization of $312.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 489.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 449.03.

Get Treatt alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other news, insider Richard Illek sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.64), for a total transaction of £80,800 ($106,287.82). Also, insider Tim Jones sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($7.01), for a total value of £346,450 ($455,735.33). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,978 shares of company stock valued at $62,772,090.

About Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavor, fragrance, and consumer goods markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral flavors.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.