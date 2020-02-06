Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trecora Resources owns and operates a petrochemical facility located in southeast Texas. It produces petrochemical solvents and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industries. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties, primarily in Saudi Arabia. Trecora Resources, formerly known as Arabian American Development Company, is based in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of TREC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,441. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $172.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Research analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trecora Resources news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 533,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,496.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,900 over the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trecora Resources (TREC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.