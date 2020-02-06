Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.82

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.82 and last traded at C$11.71, with a volume of 311856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.49.
Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a report on Friday, January 31st.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41.
About Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN)
Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.
