Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $42.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $214,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,559.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $83,087.70. Insiders have sold a total of 20,715 shares of company stock valued at $827,336 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

