Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Triumph Group also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.55 EPS.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.40.
Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.12. 468,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,802. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.84. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81.
About Triumph Group
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.
