Trust Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after acquiring an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,453,000 after buying an additional 205,032 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after buying an additional 64,114 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,336,000 after buying an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 210,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after buying an additional 71,937 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.48.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at $106,212,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.07. The company had a trading volume of 848,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,319. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.18 and its 200 day moving average is $223.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -227.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

