Trust Investment Advisors Sells 210 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.6% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 62.8% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,677. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.77. The company has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

