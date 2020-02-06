Trust Investment Advisors Sells 9,100 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Carnival were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,530,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,951. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.