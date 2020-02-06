Trust Investment Advisors Takes $874,000 Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,924,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,584,000 after purchasing an additional 125,120 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $20,147,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

NYSE:MSI traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $178.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.52 and its 200 day moving average is $169.01. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $182.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

