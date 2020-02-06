TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. TTEC has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. TTEC had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,071,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 63.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

