TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. TTM Technologies updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.11 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.14-0.20 EPS.
TTMI traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 33,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,153. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.60. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
Featured Story: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.