TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. TTM Technologies updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.11 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.14-0.20 EPS.

TTMI traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 33,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,153. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.60. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

