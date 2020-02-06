TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 274181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.
The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 872,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 108,774 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 502,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.
About TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
