TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 274181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 872,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 108,774 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 502,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

