Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s share price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.96, approximately 1,417 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 42,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $246.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $119.27 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tuniu during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tuniu by 174.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 380,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

