Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin Disc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. 5,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $131.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.93. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 284,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,129 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4,000,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

