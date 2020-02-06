Twist Bioscience’s (TWST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Twist Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $26.75 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $871.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 197.98%. The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 36,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $880,089.56. Also, COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $495,660.00. Insiders sold 78,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,693 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

