Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. 289,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,277. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 749,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,118.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,105.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

