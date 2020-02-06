U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ USEG traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,224. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.39%.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

