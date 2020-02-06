UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.76. 2,785,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,699. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69. UGI has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get UGI alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

UGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,692.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.