UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 445 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 964,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 667,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 605,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 49.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,335 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 171.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,547,000 after purchasing an additional 307,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.90.

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,537. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.