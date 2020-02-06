UMB Bank N A MO Grows Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 14,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

NYSE:MMP traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,460. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

