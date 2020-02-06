UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,425 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 321,849 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,360,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,941,836. The stock has a market cap of $279.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.67. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

