UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,584 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.74. 3,478,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

