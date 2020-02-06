UMB Bank N A MO Sells 43 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,580,194.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,099 shares of company stock worth $15,523,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $581.55. 443,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,345. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $590.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

