UMB Bank N A MO Sells 577 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in PPL were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,161. PPL Corp has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

