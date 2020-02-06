UMB Bank N A MO Sells 6,424 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,073 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 5,365,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,191,000 after purchasing an additional 345,581 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,204,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.83. 8,667,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,006,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 913,462 shares of company stock worth $43,455,356 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

