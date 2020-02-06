UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.62. 2,142,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.