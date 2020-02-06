Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Declares $0.97 Quarterly Dividend

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the railroad operator on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $10.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,943. The stock has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

