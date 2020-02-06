United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 965.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 116,020 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.27% of United Community Financial worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Financial by 840.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in United Community Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

UCFC opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $525.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. United Community Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $108,373.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $164,552.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

