United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lifted to Buy at China International Capital

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at China International Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UMC. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Hold”.

UMC stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. 934,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,800. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 37.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 575,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 26,881 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

