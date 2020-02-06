United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lifted to Buy at China International Capital

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at China International Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on UMC. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Hold”.
UMC stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. 934,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,800. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.
