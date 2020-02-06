United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.33.

Shares of URI stock traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,176. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in United Rentals by 379.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after buying an additional 266,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 370.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 92,430 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,076,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,501,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after buying an additional 65,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

