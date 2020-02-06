United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in United Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 110,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.40.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $155.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

