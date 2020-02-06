United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.
UTHR stock opened at $101.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76, a PEG ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.01.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.
