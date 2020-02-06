United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR stock opened at $101.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76, a PEG ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4,154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.