UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Trust Investment Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.5% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.27 on Thursday, hitting $292.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $266.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.88. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

