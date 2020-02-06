Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UBX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.07. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 45,005 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after buying an additional 94,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

