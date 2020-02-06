Universa Achieves Market Cap of $3.84 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Universa has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $3,087.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Livecoin, CoinBene and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Universa has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.19 or 0.03119856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00199630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00131928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Livecoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

