Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues Earnings Results

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Unum Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.66-5.82 EPS.

Shares of UNM traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $30.12. 3,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

