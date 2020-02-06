Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.66-5.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.76.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,233,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,316. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

