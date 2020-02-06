US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.13 and last traded at $39.03, 333,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 190,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised their target price on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. US Concrete has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.20.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,241.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,163.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,196 and have sold 750 shares valued at $30,558. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

