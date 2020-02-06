US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.13 and last traded at $39.03, 333,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 190,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised their target price on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. US Concrete has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,241.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,163.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,196 and have sold 750 shares valued at $30,558. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
US Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.