US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Trading 5.1% Higher

US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.62, 15,322 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 23,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

US Nuclear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UCLE)

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.