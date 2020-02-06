USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

USD Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. USD Partners has a payout ratio of 145.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $10.47 on Thursday. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $280.96 million, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.41.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.