Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $232.41

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $232.41 and traded as low as $231.00. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust shares last traded at $231.00, with a volume of 26,618 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 228.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.31. The stock has a market cap of $526.81 million and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Susan Hansen bought 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,396.64 ($11,045.30). Also, insider Eric St Clair Stobart bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £11,950 ($15,719.55).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.