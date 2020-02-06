Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.50

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 389868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Valeura Energy (LON:VLU)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

